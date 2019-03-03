CHSE announces measures to check paper leak

Home States Odisha

The move came in the wake of backlash faced by the State Government over question papers of ongoing HSC examinations being spread on social media.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Saturday announced a slew of measures to prevent question paper leak and malpractice during the annual Plus II examinations that begin from March 7.

As part of measures, the council has formed three-tier squads for checking while banning mobile phones and smart watches in exam halls. Of 1,091 examination centres across the State, CCTV cameras have been installed in 936. The remaining centres have been asked to install CCTV within seven days.

“The centres which fail to install CCTV will be declared as sensitive where the council will deploy extra squads to prevent any kind of malpractice in the examinations,” said CHSE Chairman Amarendra Patnaik.
All staff and officials including teachers, employees and  squad members and candidates are not allowed to carry mobile phones inside the examination centres. The Centre Superintendents have been allowed though.

The CHSE Chairman, however, said against the earlier decision of total ban on wrist watches, the council has allowed students to use ordinary wrist watches during the exams.Students will be frisked before entering into the examination centres and candidates going to attend nature’s call in the middle of the exam will have to submit the question paper to the investigator. Similarly, student who completes the exam before time and wants to go outside will have to submit the question paper to the invigilator.

“A candidate who takes more than two minutes in toilet will come under the scanner,” he informed.
This year, the council has decided to have three-tier flying squads - CHSE central office, four zonal level and district level - to crack down on any kind of unfair practices at the examination centres. Besides, the council has allowed the heads of examination management hubs to form squads and make surprise check.
“The council, district administrations and police will keep a strict vigil on the conduct of examination. Violation of examination rules and practices will be dealt with sternly under the provisions of IPC and Odisha Conduct of Examination Act, 1988,” Patnaik said.

Around 3.69 lakh students will appear the Plus II examination this year. The council has advised students to use black ball point pens as it will facilitate better image quality of scanned answer scripts.

