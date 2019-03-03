Govt ropes in three organisations to strengthen skill eco-system

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Buoyed by the performance of youth skilled in the State, the Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) on Saturday inked pacts with three organisations to strengthen the skill eco-system and make people job-ready.

CEO of OSDA and Director of Employment Rajesh Pravakar Patil signed two separate MoUs with Tata Community Initiative Trust (TCIT), and the State Council of Technical Education and Vocational Training (SCTEVT) and CISCO Systems India Pvt Limited.

The partnership with TCIT will scale up the Nano Unicorn Programme implemented by OSDA. Youth under the programme are being nurtured to become small entrepreneurs to make a living for themselves and create employment for others by supporting them through training and philanthropic capital. CEO of TCIT Anita Rajan said the trust will help OSDA to identify youth with entrepreneurship potential and provide them the right environment to think and grow.

Besides building the right skills set among the budding entrepreneurs through structured training programmes, it would extend financial help to entrepreneurs to set up their business units.

The tripartite agreement signed among OSDA, SCTEVT and CISCO Systems India Pvt Limited will promote skill development, IT education and workforce development among youth undergoing training in ITIs and Polytechnic institutions. CISCO, which runs a worldwide networking academy programme that skills students and young people in IT networking, will help all Government ITIs and polytechnics in the State get integrated with their online learning and certification programme.

As per the agreement, the institution will provide academy programme while the registered institutions will have the option of integrating and updating their regular curriculum for enhancing the employability of students.

Skill Development and Technical Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh said the collaboration will help undertake various initiatives for skill development in Odisha.