Home States Odisha

Govt ropes in three organisations to strengthen skill eco-system

Skill Development and Technical Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh said the collaboration will help undertake various initiatives for skill development in Odisha.

Published: 03rd March 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Buoyed by the performance of youth skilled in the State, the Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) on Saturday inked pacts with three organisations to strengthen the skill eco-system and make people job-ready.

CEO of OSDA and Director of Employment Rajesh Pravakar Patil signed two separate MoUs with Tata Community Initiative Trust (TCIT), and the State Council of Technical Education and Vocational Training (SCTEVT) and CISCO Systems India Pvt Limited.

The partnership with TCIT will scale up the Nano Unicorn Programme implemented by OSDA. Youth under the programme are being nurtured to become small entrepreneurs to make a living for themselves and create employment for others by supporting them through training and philanthropic capital. CEO of TCIT Anita Rajan said the trust will help OSDA to identify youth with entrepreneurship potential and provide them the right environment to think and grow.

Besides building the right skills set among the budding entrepreneurs through structured training programmes, it would extend financial help to entrepreneurs to set up their business units.

The tripartite agreement signed among OSDA, SCTEVT and CISCO Systems India Pvt Limited will promote skill development, IT education and workforce development among youth undergoing training in ITIs and Polytechnic institutions. CISCO, which runs a worldwide networking academy programme that skills students and young people in IT networking, will help all Government ITIs and polytechnics in the State get integrated with their online learning and certification programme.

As per the agreement, the institution will provide academy programme while the registered institutions will have the option of integrating and updating their regular curriculum for enhancing the employability of students.

Skill Development and Technical Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh said the collaboration will help undertake various initiatives for skill development in Odisha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp