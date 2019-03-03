Labour inspector in Vigilance net

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: THE Rural Labour Inspector (RLI) of Bonai sub-division Ashok Dungdung was on Saturday caught red-handed by Vigilance sleuths while accepting a bribe of `3,250 for issuing identity cards to rural construction workers.

Rourkela Vigilance DSP Dasarathi Sethi said a trap was laid after an office bearer of Sundargarh District Unorganised Mazdoor Manch complained that the RLI was seeking bribe to issue identity cards to construction workers of Nuapali village in Gurundia block. He would be forwarded to the Vigilance Court at Sundargarh town on Sunday.

Identity card is mandatory for construction workers to avail social security benefit from the Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board.