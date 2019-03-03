Leaders call for alternative to oust BJD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A new regional party should come up in Odisha to protect the interest of the State and fight for its rights at the national level.This was the consensus among the senior political leaders while addressing a session on ‘Is it time for Odisha to look for a new regional party’ at Foresight, an annual event organised by OTV, a local television channel.

They, however, differed on the modalities despite having a common agenda to unseat the ruling BJD from the power in the upcoming polls. While former union minister Srikant Jena maintained that political parties (startups) should be allowed in every Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies by changing the relevant rules, another former union minister and chief of Samata Kranti Party Braja Kishore Tripathy said a new regional party should be floated as an alternative to BJD which has failed in all fronts.

Former minister Damodar Rout called upon all anti-Naveen Patnaik forces to join hands to oust BJD from power to bring an end to a corrupt regime while president of Utkal Bharat Party Aira Kharavela Swain said political leaders should respect each other and be prepared to sacrifice power and position to make negotiations between like-minded parties successful. Jena and Swain, however, said the Congress and BJP do not want BJD to be defeated as they want the party’s support at New Delhi after the polls.

Clarifying on his stand that there should be political parties in every Assembly and Lok Sabha constituency, Jena said every individual who wants to float a party and contest elections should be allowed to do so. “I am going to launch a social movement to bring an end to the political stagnation in Odisha,” he said and criticised the State Government for not collecting `54,000 crore from mine owners for illegal mining.

Tripathy said there is a need for regional party to take up issues concerning the State as national parties like the BJP and Congress are always go with Central perspective. However, the BJD Government failed to protect Odisha’s interest on Polavaram and Mahanadi issues, he said and added that a new force should come up.

Stating that Biju Patnaik floated Utkal Congress in 1969 to fight against the dominance and neglect of Centre, Rout said ideal is missing in BJD. Criticising the Naveen Patnaik Government for the growing crime against women and corruption at all levels, the former minister said he was removed from Ministry as he raised these issues. “There is no democracy in Odisha. Ministers remain silent in Cabinet meetings and there is no discussion on issues in the Assembly,” he said.

Distribution of freebies for votes would not lead to development of the State, Swain said and added that there should be good governance. “But the BJP people in Odisha leave everything on Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said and added, “The leader sent by him (Modi) should not try to become another Modi.”

Managing director of OTV Jagi Mangat Panda, former MP Baijayant Panda, many leaders across political parties and other eminent personalities were present.