Light rains likely for next four days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Unseasonal rains may continue in the State for four more days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places in districts such as Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Nuapada, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada on Sunday, while rain may also occur in parts of North Odisha as well as Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Rayagada, Kandhamal and Puri on Monday, the IMD bulletin said.

IMD officials said light to moderate rain is also expected in parts of North Coastal Odisha, North Interior Odisha and South Coastal Odisha on March 5 while moderate rainfall may occur at a few places in interior and coastal Odisha districts and Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri on March 6. IMD officials have also warned of thunderstorm with gusty winds in parts of north, interior and coastal Odisha on March 4 and 5.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre director HR Biswas said western disturbance and moisture incursion from West Bengal side are the main cause of the unseasonal rain.The highest maximum temperature of 35.5 degree C was recorded on the day in Malkangiri. Met officials said no major change in temperature for next two-three days is expected in the State.