Home States Odisha

Light rains likely for next four days

Unseasonal rains may continue in the State for four more days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

Published: 03rd March 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Unseasonal rains may continue in the State for four more days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places in districts such as Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Nuapada, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada on Sunday, while rain may also occur in parts of North Odisha as well as Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Rayagada, Kandhamal and Puri on Monday, the IMD bulletin said.

IMD officials said light to moderate rain is also expected in parts of North Coastal Odisha, North Interior Odisha and South Coastal Odisha on March 5 while moderate rainfall may occur at a few places in interior and coastal Odisha districts and Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri on March 6. IMD officials have also warned of thunderstorm with gusty winds in parts of north, interior and coastal Odisha on March 4 and 5.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre director HR Biswas said western disturbance and moisture incursion from West Bengal side are the main cause of the unseasonal rain.The highest maximum temperature of 35.5 degree C was recorded on the day in Malkangiri.  Met officials said no major change in temperature for next two-three days is expected in the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp