Home States Odisha

Lightning alert system in coastal dists soon

It was decided to install more alert systems in 14 most lighting-prone blocks of the State on pilot basis.

Published: 03rd March 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After setting global benchmarks in cyclone and flood management, Odisha Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) has now turned its focus towards protection from lightning and thunderstorm.

The OSDMA Governing Body which met here under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary A P Padhi on Saturday decided to fix lightning arresting systems in multipurpose shelters buildings and strengthen the outdoor lightning alert system.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi told the meeting that multipurpose cyclone shelters operating in 25 districts would be retrofitted with lightning protection system. In the first phase, 640 shelters would be taken up with funding support from World Bank under National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project.

As per preliminary estimate, around `17 crore would be invested in the project.The remaining 239 multipurpose shelters would be taken up in phases.

“OSDMA in collaboration with USA-based firm Earth Networks has installed six lightning detection sensors in different parts of the State. The system gives prediction of the lightning about 30 to 45 minutes in advance,” said Sethi adding, map-based lightning alerts are provided.

It was decided to install more alert systems in 14 most lighting-prone blocks of the State on pilot basis.
Asking the authority to expedite implantation of these projects, the Chief Secretary directed to integrate the early warning dissemination system (EWDS), already operationalised in six coastal districts with all telecom service providers including BSNL.

It was also decided to utilise the services of ‘Apada Mitra’ volunteers in costal districts to help and assist the community for disaster preparedness and response. In the first phase, 400 volunteers will be engaged.
 The Chief Secretary directed to complete training of these volunteers by end of this month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp