Lightning alert system in coastal dists soon

BHUBANESWAR: After setting global benchmarks in cyclone and flood management, Odisha Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) has now turned its focus towards protection from lightning and thunderstorm.

The OSDMA Governing Body which met here under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary A P Padhi on Saturday decided to fix lightning arresting systems in multipurpose shelters buildings and strengthen the outdoor lightning alert system.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi told the meeting that multipurpose cyclone shelters operating in 25 districts would be retrofitted with lightning protection system. In the first phase, 640 shelters would be taken up with funding support from World Bank under National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project.

As per preliminary estimate, around `17 crore would be invested in the project.The remaining 239 multipurpose shelters would be taken up in phases.

“OSDMA in collaboration with USA-based firm Earth Networks has installed six lightning detection sensors in different parts of the State. The system gives prediction of the lightning about 30 to 45 minutes in advance,” said Sethi adding, map-based lightning alerts are provided.

It was decided to install more alert systems in 14 most lighting-prone blocks of the State on pilot basis.

Asking the authority to expedite implantation of these projects, the Chief Secretary directed to integrate the early warning dissemination system (EWDS), already operationalised in six coastal districts with all telecom service providers including BSNL.

It was also decided to utilise the services of ‘Apada Mitra’ volunteers in costal districts to help and assist the community for disaster preparedness and response. In the first phase, 400 volunteers will be engaged.

The Chief Secretary directed to complete training of these volunteers by end of this month.