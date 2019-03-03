Home States Odisha

Minor sexually assaulted

In a shocking incident, a four-year-old girl was injured after being sexually assaulted by a married man in Sahaniajpur village under Mahanga police limits.

Published: 03rd March 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a shocking incident, a four-year-old girl was injured after being sexually assaulted by a married man in Sahaniajpur village under Mahanga police limits.Though the incident took place on Wednesday night, it came to light after the family members of the victim lodged an FIR at Mahanga police station on Friday. “We were at the reception of my brother-in-law on Wednesday night. While the party was underway, my child went missing between 10.30 pm and 11.00 pm,” said the victim’s mother. She said the child was later found. “She complained of pain in her private parts. After check-up by a doctor it was found that she was sexually assaulted,” she said.

The victim’s family members later lodged a complaint with the police in this regard. The accused, 28-year-old Jitendra Sahoo was nabbed by villagers who tied him up to a pole. He was later handed over to police.  The accused, who has a four-year-old daughter, had taken the victim to an isolated place and assaulted her sexually, said Mahanga IICRanjan Kumar Pradhan. He said the accused would be forwarded to the court on Sunday.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp