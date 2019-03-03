Minor sexually assaulted

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a shocking incident, a four-year-old girl was injured after being sexually assaulted by a married man in Sahaniajpur village under Mahanga police limits.Though the incident took place on Wednesday night, it came to light after the family members of the victim lodged an FIR at Mahanga police station on Friday. “We were at the reception of my brother-in-law on Wednesday night. While the party was underway, my child went missing between 10.30 pm and 11.00 pm,” said the victim’s mother. She said the child was later found. “She complained of pain in her private parts. After check-up by a doctor it was found that she was sexually assaulted,” she said.

The victim’s family members later lodged a complaint with the police in this regard. The accused, 28-year-old Jitendra Sahoo was nabbed by villagers who tied him up to a pole. He was later handed over to police. The accused, who has a four-year-old daughter, had taken the victim to an isolated place and assaulted her sexually, said Mahanga IICRanjan Kumar Pradhan. He said the accused would be forwarded to the court on Sunday.