Home States Odisha

Naveen Patnaik flags off 10 mobile vision centres

Meanwhile, the State Government has made provisions for electronic medical report along with a web portal and mobile app for proper monitoring of the scheme.

Published: 03rd March 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik flagging off mobile vision centres on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday flagged off 10 mobile vision centres which will cover 10 districts in the State to provide primary curative and preventive eye care at the doorstep of people.

Launched under the Sunetra scheme, theses centres will facilitate free eye check-up and treatment in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj and Gajapati districts.

Odisha is the first State to implement the universal eye healthcare programme. Named as Sunetra, the five-year ‘Mukya Mantri Chakshyu Jatna Karyakram’ ensures equitable and efficient eye care to people irrespective of economical background.      

Apart from screening of school children and distribution of free spectacles, the scheme enables upgradation and strengthening of health facilities with advanced equipment and more trained manpower besides free eye-care services to people.

Health Secretary Dr Pramod Meherda said treatments for diabetic retinopathy, corneal blindness, glaucoma, cataract surgery and corneal transplantation services are also provided free of cost under the scheme.  

“While 53 fixed vision centres have been set up in 18 districts in the first phase, all 377 vision centres will be upgraded at community health centre level in phases. The mobile vision centres will make free eye care accessible in hard-to-reach areas,” he added.  

Meanwhile, the State Government has made provisions for electronic medical report along with a web portal and mobile app for proper monitoring of the scheme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp