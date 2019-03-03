Naveen Patnaik flags off 10 mobile vision centres

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday flagged off 10 mobile vision centres which will cover 10 districts in the State to provide primary curative and preventive eye care at the doorstep of people.

Launched under the Sunetra scheme, theses centres will facilitate free eye check-up and treatment in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj and Gajapati districts.

Odisha is the first State to implement the universal eye healthcare programme. Named as Sunetra, the five-year ‘Mukya Mantri Chakshyu Jatna Karyakram’ ensures equitable and efficient eye care to people irrespective of economical background.

Apart from screening of school children and distribution of free spectacles, the scheme enables upgradation and strengthening of health facilities with advanced equipment and more trained manpower besides free eye-care services to people.

Health Secretary Dr Pramod Meherda said treatments for diabetic retinopathy, corneal blindness, glaucoma, cataract surgery and corneal transplantation services are also provided free of cost under the scheme.

“While 53 fixed vision centres have been set up in 18 districts in the first phase, all 377 vision centres will be upgraded at community health centre level in phases. The mobile vision centres will make free eye care accessible in hard-to-reach areas,” he added.

Meanwhile, the State Government has made provisions for electronic medical report along with a web portal and mobile app for proper monitoring of the scheme.