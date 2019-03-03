Naveen Patnaik opens Utkal University rural campus at Chandikhole

By Express News Service

JAJPUR/BHADRAK: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the rural campus of Utkal University at Chandikhole during his visit to Barachana Assembly constituency on Saturday. Classes will commence at the campus, the second facility of the State’s premier university, from its temporary campus at Baba Bhairabananda Mahavidyalaya near Chandikhole from the upcoming academic session. Sources said initially two courses will be offered at the campus keeping the need of industries in the mineral- rich district in mind. The courses, Master Degree in Public Health and Master in Business Administration (MBA) in Rural Management, will start from the upcoming session.

The State Government has sanctioned Rs 25 crore for the rural campus where a technology park will be set up to develop indigenous technology. The State Government had demarcated over 66 acre land near Chandikhole for the campus. Possession of land was delayed due to some litigation. The foundation stone of the rural campus was laid by Higher Education Minister Ananta Das on July 31, 2017.

Besides, the Chief Minister launched various development projects worth Rs 152.49 crore for Barachana constituency. While four projects were inaugurated, foundation stone was laid for five others. The inaugurated projects include two high level bridges over Bada Genguti river along Badachana-Balichandrapur and over Sana Genguti river along Sukdeipur-Dihakaranda, a 100-seat ST & SC hostel for Dhananjay Bidyapitha at Baisi Mouza and a freedom fighter memorial at Barachana.

Foundation stones were laid for projects like improvement of Bandalo-Endarapada road, Lalitgiri-Udaygiri-Ratnagiri road, conservation of Sana Genguti river embankment and power grid sub-station at Balichandrapur.

Addressing the gathering at Sunguda sports ground, Naveen reaffirmed his commitment towards farmers, women and youth and claimed that all care is being taken to ensure that all eligible farmers are included under Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme.The Chief Minister also inaugurated several projects for Chandbali in Bhadrak district. At a public meeting at Durga Padia in Chandbali, he inaugurated a grid sub-station worth Rs 100 crore.

The Chief Minister inaugurated Bhadrak-Chandbali State Highway, Jamujhadi Dhamara State Highway, stadium, children’s park and fish processing centre. Besides, he laid foundation stone of several projects including irrigation, rural development and lift irrigation worth Rs 150 crore. He announced financial assistance of Rs 6 crore for the development of famous Akhandalamani temple in the district.