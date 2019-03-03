Protective steps in place for Olive Ridley nesting

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Elaborate arrangements are being made for protection of endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles during the species’ mass nesting at Ganjam beach.

At a coordination meeting, chaired by Ganjam Collector Vijay Amrita Kulange on Saturday at Chhatrapur, fishing on 20 km from the coast has been banned. Besides, personnel from Forest department and volunteers of different organisations would be engaged for protection of the sea turtle. Restrictions have been imposed on visitors on the 5 km stretch of Ganjam coast.

It was decided to direct Grasim Industries, IREL and Gopalpur port to switch off lights on the sea beach. Such protection measures will be put in place at Bahuda along with Gokhorakuda area. The Olive Ridley sea turtles are expected to reach the beach for laying eggs within a day or two, said forest officials.