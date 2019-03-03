Home States Odisha

Replace PDS dealers by March 15: Panel

Published: 03rd March 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Objecting to the ongoing practice of private dealers managing fair price shops, the Odisha State Food Commission (OSFC) has asked all Collectors to replace them by institutional dealers by March 15, 2019.

Writing to all collectors, Chairperson of OSFC Ranglal Jamuda said it is nearly three years that the State Government has failed to keep its promise to manage the fair price shops under the public distribution system (PDS) through public institutions like gram panchayats.

While notifying the Odisha PDS (Control) Order- 2016 on March 16 in the same year, the State Government had made it clear that all private fair price shop dealers will be replaced by institutional dealers within a period of two years.

Subsequently, the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department notified the Odisha PDS (Control) Amendment Order, 2018 increasing the deadline of replacement of the private dealers by another year (March 15, 2019).

“As it appears, the licensing authorities are yet to initiate suitable action to implement this order within the specified deadline,” the letter said.

The commission further pointed out that in most of the coastal districts, majority of gram panchayats are not dealing with essential commodities.

The fair price shops are managed by private dealers which violates the PDS (Control) Order of the Government.

The commission further noted that the fair price shop dealers are not implementing rules like displaying the list of ration cards attached to the shop, opening and closing time of the shops, details of the grievance redressal authority and price of commodities. This is due to  lack of proper supervision and monitoring by the licensing authority.

Apart from five Additional District Magistrates of Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Cuttack and Berhampur, all sub-collectors (58) are appointed as licensing authority.

The commission requested the Collectors to issue necessary instruction to the licensing authority to conduct surprise inspections of fair price shops within their jurisdiction and take suitable action in the larger interest of the public. The Collectors are further advised to ensure that all the private dealers are replaced by the institutional dealers by March 15 under intimation to the commission.

