Rly rake shortage brings down ore transportation in Koida

ROURKELA: Iron ore transportation from Koida mining circle has drastically come down in the absence of adequate number of railway rakes of South Eastern Railway (SER), leading to massive revenue loss.

It has also led to loss of jobs in the mining circle’s six railway sidings.

In 2017, as many as 2,907 railway rakes were made available, but the number reduced by 393 with availability of 2,514 rakes in 2018. One rake carries between 3,800 and 4,000 tonnes and on the minimum side, 14.93 lakh tonnes could not be transported through rail route.

Mining industry sources attributed it to SER’s thrust on making more rakes available for coal transportation for power sector.

Koida Deputy Director of Mines (DDM) Salil Behera said efforts were made by mineral transporters to reduce the impact through road but it is no substitute to rail transportation as far as bulk dispatch of minerals is concerned.

The CPM and its labour arm CITU continue to press for augmentation of mineral production and dispatch to boost the dipping local economy and reduce growing unemployment.Recently, the CPM leaders, at a workers’ meet at Koida, discussed the twin problems and accused the BJD Government of doing little to save jobs of tribal workers of the region.

Bonai MLA of CPM Laxman Munda said in absence of adequate railway rakes at Roxy, Chandiposh, Patmunda, Bimlagarh, Barsuan and Renjda railway loading sidings, mineral transportation has come down drastically. He said 3,000 tribal workers engaged in loading and unloading jobs are forced to sit idle.

Closure of majority of mines over technical reasons has also left thousands of mining workers in the mining circle jobless and reiterated demands for immediate measures to augment mineral production and transportation.

Meanwhile, despite drop in mineral dispatch rate, the mining circle is all set for record mining royalty revenue against the target of `1,020 crore for 2018-19 after continuously making losses for the last four years.

The DDM claimed that the royalty revenue may reach `1,500 crore by the end of this financial year. He attributed it to hike in iron ore price and consumption. Incidentally, only 30 of the total 77 mines in mining circle are in operation now.