Sethi new Commissioner of Commercial Taxes

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Saturday effected a minor reshuffle among senior IAS officials ahead of the General Elections.According to a notification issued by the General Administration department, Higher Education Secretary Bishnupada Sethi with additional charge of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and Managing Director of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) has been appointed as the Commissioner of Commercial Taxes and GST, Cuttack in place of Saswat Mishra. Mishra will take over as Secretary in the Higher Education department.

Sethi will, however, remain in additional charge of SRC and Managing Director of OSDMA in addition to his own duties.Krishan Kumar, Secretary in Cooperation department with additional charge of Special Secretary in Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department and Chairman of Odisha State Wareshousing Corporation, is allowed to remain in additional charge of Secretary in Works department. Kumar’s posting as Special Secretary in the Agriculture department has been cancelled.

Similarly, Director of Fisheries, Cuttack Prasanta Kumar Senapati has been appointed as Secretary of Board of Revenue. Ratnakar Rout, Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, Cuttack, has been allowed to remain in additional charge of Director of Fisheries.

Balwant Singh, Director of Technical Education and Training, Cuttack with additional charge of Director of Agricultural Marketing and Member Secretary of Odisha Agricultural Marketing (OSAM) Board is allowed to remain in additional charge of vice-chairman, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA).

The appointment of Prem Kumar Jha, IFS, as Vice-Chairman of BDA has been cancelled.

Besides, Prem Kumar Chaudhary, Director (Special projects) of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department with additional charge of CEO, Biju Yuva Bahini and Director, State Institute for Rural Development, is allowed to remain in additional charge as Controller of Legal Metrology-cum-Director Consumer Affairs.