Three killed in separate jumbo attacks

By Express News Service

ROURKELA/TALCHER/DHENKANAL: Three persons, including a child, were killed in elephant attacks at different places of the State since Friday night.

According to Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) NSJP Singh, Bonai Forest Division, seven elephants of a 17-member herd present at Jarda came to Barghat village of the division on Friday midnight.

Seven-year-old Rakesh Patra was sleeping with his father in their mud house in the village when an elephant smelling paddy crops inside pushed the wall and the child was trapped under the debris only to die subsequently.

Singh said the herd was still present in the nearby forest of Bargarhat village and elephant squad members were keeping a vigil on its movement.Three human casualties have been reported from the forest division in the past one year, he added.In Talcher, an 80-year-old man was killed by a tusker at Deulbara village.

According to forest officials, the tusker, which wreaked havoc in Deulbera colliery area and damaged some houses, was chased away by forest and police officials to Baghuaole area earlier. On Friday night, it came to Mahabira road and crossed Brahmani river to enter the village.

On Saturday morning, while Kedarnath Prasad of the village was going to a tea stall, the elephant mauled him to death. Police and forest officials are keeping a watch on the movement of the animal and trying to chase it away. Similarly in Dhenkanal, one Dayanidhi Sahoo (65) of Artasantaketeni village under Sadar range died after he was attacked by a wild elephant on Saturday morning. The incident occurred when Sahoo came out of his house and was attacked by the elephant.