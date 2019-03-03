Home States Odisha

Three killed in separate jumbo attacks

Three persons, including a child, were killed in elephant attacks at different places of the State since Friday night.

Published: 03rd March 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA/TALCHER/DHENKANAL: Three persons, including a child, were killed in elephant attacks at different places of the State since Friday night.

According to Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) NSJP Singh, Bonai Forest Division, seven elephants of a 17-member herd present at Jarda came to Barghat village of the division on Friday midnight.
Seven-year-old Rakesh Patra was sleeping with his father in their mud house in the village when an elephant smelling paddy crops inside pushed the wall and the child was trapped under the debris only to die subsequently.

Singh said the herd was still present in the nearby forest of Bargarhat village and elephant squad members were keeping a vigil on its movement.Three human casualties have been reported from the forest division in the past one year, he added.In Talcher, an 80-year-old man was killed by a tusker at Deulbara village.

According to forest officials, the tusker, which wreaked havoc in Deulbera colliery area and damaged some houses, was chased away by forest and police officials to Baghuaole area earlier. On Friday night, it came to Mahabira road and crossed Brahmani river to enter the village.

On Saturday morning, while Kedarnath Prasad of the village was going to a tea stall, the elephant mauled him to death. Police and forest officials are keeping a watch on the movement of the animal and trying to chase it away. Similarly in Dhenkanal, one Dayanidhi Sahoo (65) of Artasantaketeni village under Sadar range died after he was attacked by a wild elephant on Saturday morning. The incident occurred when Sahoo came out of his house and was attacked by the elephant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp