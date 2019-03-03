Transport allowance of students increased

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has enhanced the transport allowance for students of primary and upper primary schools in inaccessible pockets or belonging to extremely deprived groups from `3,000 to `6,000.

A notification issued by the School and Mass Education (S&ME) department said the transport or escort facility will be provided to children residing in remote habitations, hilly and dense forest areas or in urban areas where availability of land and accessibility to school is a problem. It will also be provided to students of primary and upper primary schools in urban areas who belong to extremely deprived group and with special needs.

However, they will be eligible to get the financial aid only if they are covering a distance of more than one km to attend classes in a primary school and three km to attend classes in an upper primary school or facing any barrier during monsoon, or having the possibility of being attacked by wild animal on their way to school.

As per the Government decision, a transport allowance of `600 per month will be paid to a student whose attendance is 75 per cent and above. Similarly, an allowance of `400 will be paid to student having 50 pc to 74 pc attendance and `300 for 30 pc to 50 pc. The total allowance will, however, not exceed `6,000.

Besides, a student from the remote area whose attendance is less than 30 pc will not be eligible to get this allowance, the notification said. The allowance to the beneficiaries will be paid only through account payee cheque or DBT.