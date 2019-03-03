Home States Odisha

Transport allowance of students increased

Besides, a student from the remote area whose attendance is less than 30 pc will not be eligible to get this allowance, the notification said.

Published: 03rd March 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has enhanced the transport allowance for students of primary and upper primary schools in inaccessible pockets or belonging to extremely deprived groups from `3,000 to `6,000.

A notification issued by the School and Mass Education (S&ME) department said the transport or escort facility will be provided to children residing in remote habitations, hilly and dense forest areas or in urban areas where availability of land and accessibility to school is a problem. It will also be provided to students of primary and upper primary schools in urban areas who belong to extremely deprived group and with special needs.

However, they will be eligible to get the financial aid only if they are covering a distance of more than one km to attend classes in a primary school and three km to attend classes in an upper primary school or facing any barrier during monsoon, or having the possibility of being attacked by wild animal on their way to school.

As per the Government decision, a transport allowance of `600 per month will be paid to a student whose attendance is 75 per cent and above. Similarly, an allowance of `400 will be paid to student having 50 pc to 74 pc attendance and `300 for 30 pc to 50 pc. The total allowance will, however, not exceed `6,000.

Besides, a student from the remote area whose attendance is less than 30 pc will not be eligible to get this allowance, the notification said. The allowance to the beneficiaries will be paid only through account payee cheque or DBT.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp