Two Union  Mins to visit State today

Union Minister of State for Communication and Railways Manoj Sinha is coming on a two-day visit beginning Sunday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the BJP launching a nation-wide Vijay Sankalp motorcycle rally to reach out to people and share the achievements of the Narendra Modi Government on Saturday, three national leaders of the party, including two Union Ministers, are coming to the State on Sunday to intensify electoral campaign ahead of the General Elections.

Union Minister of State for Communication and Railways Manoj Sinha is coming on a two-day visit beginning Sunday. He will launch few projects at an official function here on Monday morning. He is scheduled to address two Vijay Sankalp Samabesh (public meeting) at Phiringia in Kandhamal and Gopalpur in Ganjam district.

In the afternoon, Sinha will address a congregation of fishermen community at Penthakata in Puri. He will fly back to Mumbai on the same day. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha is also coming on a day’s visit on Sunday. After a review meeting with senior officers of the Airport Authority of India (AAI), he will attend private function here. According to BJP office here, party’s national general secretary Vinay Katiyar is also coming on Sunday. He will address three public meetings in Balangir, Bargarh and Sambalpur districts before returning to Delhi.

