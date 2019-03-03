Home States Odisha

Woman critical after sterilisation surgery

A 30-year-old woman has been left in a critical condition following a botched up family planning surgery at a camp in Mahanga Community Health Center (CHC).

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 30-year-old woman has been left in a critical condition following a botched up family planning surgery at a camp in Mahanga Community Health Center (CHC).The incident came to light after an FIR filed at Mahanga police station by her husband on Friday.

As per reports, Gitanjali Das of Manijori had attended the camp along with other women of the village to undergo family planning operation on February 26. As many as 19 women had undergone the operation conducted by a team of doctors provided by the Health and Family Welfare department.

The doctors had discharged all the women, except Gitanjali who then continued to undergo treatment at the CHC. When Gitanjali’s family members inquired about her condition, the doctors at the hospital stated that there was a problem in her urinary tract.

Alleging faulty operation and medical negligence, her husband Kartik Chandra Das filed an FIR at Mahanga police station on Friday.

On being informed, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak rushed to Mahanga CHC and conducted a probe into the incident.

“She needed treatment as a hematoma (collection of blood) was created on her urinary bladder due to contact of scissor during the surgery. There is nothing to be worried. As there is no ultrasound facility in Mahanga CHC, we have shifted her to City Hospital, Cuttack. Her condition is improving,” said Dr Nayak. Police is investigating the matter.

