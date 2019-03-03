Youth beaten to death

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A youth was beaten to death allegedly by a group of a miscreants after the victim’s shoulder unintentionally brushed against a girl on Saturday.According to police, the deceased identified as Shiba Shankar Gouda of Tapoban Basti under Khandagiri police limits had a verbal altercation with some persons on Friday over the issue. But he returned safely.

However, Gouda was waylaid by the miscreants on Saturday evening and assaulted with sharp weapons. “Gouda was attacked over some past altercation. Further investigation into the matter is on,” Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu said.

After the incident, the deceased’s family members have lodged a complaint with Khandagiri Police. “We are conducting raids to trace the persons involved in the crime,” Khandagiri IIC Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra said.

The incidents of murder in the Capital City has witnessed a rise last year. About 43 murder cases were reported in 2018 against 29 in 2017, 47 in 2016 and 44 in 2015.