Home States Odisha

Youth beaten to death

A youth was beaten to death allegedly by a group of a miscreants after the victim’s shoulder unintentionally brushed against a girl on Saturday.

Published: 03rd March 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A youth was beaten to death allegedly by a group of a miscreants after the victim’s shoulder unintentionally brushed against a girl on Saturday.According to police, the deceased identified as Shiba Shankar Gouda of Tapoban Basti under Khandagiri police limits had a verbal altercation with some persons on Friday over the issue. But he returned safely.

However, Gouda was waylaid by the miscreants on Saturday evening and assaulted with sharp weapons. “Gouda was attacked over some past altercation. Further investigation into the matter is on,” Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu said.

After the incident, the deceased’s family members have lodged a complaint with Khandagiri Police. “We are conducting raids to trace the persons involved in the crime,” Khandagiri IIC Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra said.

The incidents of murder in the Capital City has witnessed a rise last year. About 43 murder cases were reported in 2018 against 29 in 2017, 47 in 2016 and 44 in 2015. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp