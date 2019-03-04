Baijayant Panda may join BJP today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After months of indecision, former MP Baijayant Panda is likely to join the BJP at New Delhi on Monday in the presence of party president Amit Shah and other senior leaders from the State.

“I am not sure, but the air is abuzz with such a noise. The sudden cancellation of official as well as party programmes scheduled for Monday by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and his departure for Delhi is a pointer to the fact that something is cooking,” said a BJP leader.

There were rumours of Panda joining in the saffron party in December last year shortly after the resignation of two political heavyweights like Bijay Mohapatra and Dilip Ray. Though Panda never publicly stated his keenness on joining the BJP, the general perception was that he was waiting for the right time.