Home States Odisha

Chateswar temple cries for attention

While the temple continued to wallow in neglect, locals who do not have professional expertise in maintaining the ancient monument had painted the temple with limestone a few years back.

Published: 04th March 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even as all the Shiva temples across the State have been decked up for Shivaratri on Monday, the famous Chateswar temple at Kissinapur village under Salepur block wears a deserted look amid darkness of neglect. 

Built by Puri King Ananga Bhima Dev III in 1211, the Shiva temple, which was a storehouse of historical antiques, is yet to receive attention and care of the authorities concerned. The temple was exclusively constructed with shining black chlorite stones. Out of the two bigger temples, one is dedicated to Lord Shiva while the other is the abode of Goddess Parvati. 

The exquisite outer carvings of Chateswar temple are captivating reflecting the social status as well as the lifestyle of the earlier time. A wide range of artistic expressions engraved on stone on the exteriors of the temple walls can be seen with images depicting different mythological tales, royal activities such as court proceedings, marching soldiers and day-to-day social life.

Beside some detached sculptures and images, a huge piece of black polished stone with inscriptions in an unknown script has been stored inside the dark chamber of the Shiva temple.

While the temple continued to wallow in neglect, locals who do not have professional expertise in maintaining the ancient monument had painted the temple with limestone a few years back. As a result, all artistic stone engraved works became invisible.

“The State Government has turned a deaf ear to our repeated demands. We were compelled to carry out the maintenance work from donations,” said the villagers. They demanded to maintain the monument by the Archaeology department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp