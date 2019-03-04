Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates Janibili project to end water crisis in Silk City

The project has come as a major relief to the commercial city which has been battling with drinking water woes for many years.

Published: 04th March 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurating Janibili water project I Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The acute drinking water crisis, which has been dogging the people of the Silk City since long, came to an end on Sunday with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dedicating the State’s first integrated water supply project to the people.

At a function held at Khallikote College stadium, Patnaik inaugurated the Janibili water supply project. Besides the Silk City, more than 53 villages of five blocks in Ganjam district will now get supply water. The project completed at an estimated cost of `431 crores is targeted to cater to the drinking water need of 1,14,000 people initially.

The project has come as a major relief to the commercial city which has been battling with drinking water woes for many years. It will also benefit more than 5,00,000 people in both rural and urban areas of the district.

The Chief Minister also launched the ‘’Smart Park’’ programme under which open space would be developed with an array of amenities in urban areas of the State. As a part of Unnati Yojana, the parks would be developed in 114 municipal areas in six months.

To be developed at a cost of `200 crore, upcoming 200 Smart Parks will have separate children area, safe drinking water facility, toilets for men and women, LED lights and seating arrangements.

The district administration has made elaborate security arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit. Around 200 activists of opposition parties were detained under preventive arrest before the function started. Alleging the Janibili project was incomplete and demanding refund of chit fund money, BJP activists led by Kanhu Charan Pati sat on dharna in front of the Gandhi statue. Later, another group led by Ram Kumar Patra staged dharna near PHEO office at Utkal Ashram road.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp