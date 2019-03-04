Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates Janibili project to end water crisis in Silk City

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The acute drinking water crisis, which has been dogging the people of the Silk City since long, came to an end on Sunday with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dedicating the State’s first integrated water supply project to the people.

At a function held at Khallikote College stadium, Patnaik inaugurated the Janibili water supply project. Besides the Silk City, more than 53 villages of five blocks in Ganjam district will now get supply water. The project completed at an estimated cost of `431 crores is targeted to cater to the drinking water need of 1,14,000 people initially.

The project has come as a major relief to the commercial city which has been battling with drinking water woes for many years. It will also benefit more than 5,00,000 people in both rural and urban areas of the district.

The Chief Minister also launched the ‘’Smart Park’’ programme under which open space would be developed with an array of amenities in urban areas of the State. As a part of Unnati Yojana, the parks would be developed in 114 municipal areas in six months.

To be developed at a cost of `200 crore, upcoming 200 Smart Parks will have separate children area, safe drinking water facility, toilets for men and women, LED lights and seating arrangements.

The district administration has made elaborate security arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit. Around 200 activists of opposition parties were detained under preventive arrest before the function started. Alleging the Janibili project was incomplete and demanding refund of chit fund money, BJP activists led by Kanhu Charan Pati sat on dharna in front of the Gandhi statue. Later, another group led by Ram Kumar Patra staged dharna near PHEO office at Utkal Ashram road.