Home States Odisha

 ‘Ghare Ghare Sankha’ of BJD to take off from March 5

Stating that the 103rd anniversary of Biju Babu will be celebrated across the State, Naveen said party workers from the grassroots level should attend the function in large numbers.

Published: 04th March 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As less than a week remains for announcement of 2019 General Elections, the ruling BJD will formally kick-start the party’s booth level exercise to woo voters by launching ‘Ghare Ghare Sankha (Conch in each and every households) from March 5, the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik. Conch is the symbol of the ruling BJD.

The responsibility to make this programme a success will primarily rest on the Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD). Members of the BMJD will involve the women of the villagers to implement the programme, party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in a letter to all state office-bearers, observers, MPs, MLAs, district presidents and other party leaders.

The Chief Minister asked party leaders to convene meetings in all the wards and constitute a 30-member booth committee. He asked leaders to send the names and telephone numbers of the booth committee members to the BJD headquarters through its e-mail to ensure that the move is completed within the deadline. Members of the BMJD will paste stickers in all houses of the State in rural as well as urban areas.

The party supremo said a detail report on how Biju Babu’s birth anniversary was celebrated in all offices of BJD across the State along with photographs and videos should also be sent to the party headquarters here for his information. 

Stating that the 103rd anniversary of Biju Babu will be celebrated across the State, Naveen said party workers from the grassroots level should attend the function in large numbers.

The BJD supremo asked the party functionaries to thank people for their continued support to the party because of the large number of people oriented and welfare programmes launched by the State Government and seek their support and cooperation in all future schemes to be launched. Party workers and leaders should take a pledge to ensure unity and discipline in the party, he said and added that this would be fitting respect to Biju Babu’s memory.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp