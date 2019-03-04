 ‘Ghare Ghare Sankha’ of BJD to take off from March 5

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As less than a week remains for announcement of 2019 General Elections, the ruling BJD will formally kick-start the party’s booth level exercise to woo voters by launching ‘Ghare Ghare Sankha (Conch in each and every households) from March 5, the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik. Conch is the symbol of the ruling BJD.

The responsibility to make this programme a success will primarily rest on the Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD). Members of the BMJD will involve the women of the villagers to implement the programme, party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in a letter to all state office-bearers, observers, MPs, MLAs, district presidents and other party leaders.

The Chief Minister asked party leaders to convene meetings in all the wards and constitute a 30-member booth committee. He asked leaders to send the names and telephone numbers of the booth committee members to the BJD headquarters through its e-mail to ensure that the move is completed within the deadline. Members of the BMJD will paste stickers in all houses of the State in rural as well as urban areas.

The party supremo said a detail report on how Biju Babu’s birth anniversary was celebrated in all offices of BJD across the State along with photographs and videos should also be sent to the party headquarters here for his information.

Stating that the 103rd anniversary of Biju Babu will be celebrated across the State, Naveen said party workers from the grassroots level should attend the function in large numbers.

The BJD supremo asked the party functionaries to thank people for their continued support to the party because of the large number of people oriented and welfare programmes launched by the State Government and seek their support and cooperation in all future schemes to be launched. Party workers and leaders should take a pledge to ensure unity and discipline in the party, he said and added that this would be fitting respect to Biju Babu’s memory.