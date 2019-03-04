Kapilash all set to host devotees on Shivaratri

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The famous pilgrimage site of Kapilash is all set to host thousands of devotees on Shivaratri on Monday. Pilgrims in large numbers have already started arriving at the site.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the district administration and police to ensure smooth conduct of the festival. Steps have been taken for power supply on Barabanka road, water supply from Kapilash foothills to Kapilash pitha, ambulance service, health camp and toilet facility for the convenience of the devotees.

As many as 15 platoons of police force have been deployed at the site. The rituals will start from 7 pm onwards on Monday.

As many as 22 snake catchers will be deployed at the site. Dhenkanal Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said basic amenities have been developed for devotees at a cost of around `1 crore at the site.

He said the district administration has sought the approval of Archaeological Survey of India for developing facilities at the famous pilgrimage site.

“The district administration has also sent a proposal for constructing a ropeway to promote tourism in Kapilash,” the Collector said.

