BJP leader Vinay Katiyar wants BJD government ousted from Odisha

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Senior BJP leader Vinay Katiyar on Sunday appealed to people to remove Naveen Patnaik-led BJD Government from Odisha and bring the saffron party to power for all-round development of the State.

Addressing the gathering during Vijay Sankalp Samavesh held at Thuapali under Attabira Assembly segment here, Katiyar said the State will flourish only after BJP comes to power. The BJD Government has failed to provide basic amenities to people of the State, he said.

The BJP leader said Indian security forces gave a befitting reply and attacked terrorist camps inside Pakistan following the attack on the convoy of CRPF jawans at Pulwama. “If Manmohan Singh were the prime minister during such a situation, he would have chosen to remain silent,” he said.

Katiyar also spoke about various welfare schemes including PM-KISAN and Ujjwala Yojana launched by

Narendra Modi-led Government at the Centre for betterment and development of people across the country.

Among others, State BJP president Basanta Panda and senior leader KV Singhdeo were present. On the day, Katiyar also addressed a similar public meeting in Rairakhol town in the district.