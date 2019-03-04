OMR sheets of students go missing from Odisha school

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Amid the public uproar over question papers of annual High School Certificate (HSC) examinations going viral on social media, optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets of Mathematics paper have gone missing from a Government High School in the district.

Sources said 108 students from four different schools appeared for Mathematics test at the SC/ST department-run Government High School at Podia, 70 km from here, on Saturday.

After the examinations started at 10 am, students were first given the OMR sheets by invigilators. The sheets were collected from the students at 11 am and were kept in the drawer of the office room.

Later, the subjective question papers and answer sheets were supplied to the examinees. After the examination, the invigilators collected the answer scripts and went to keep those in the drawer. However, they were shocked to find that the OMR sheets kept in the drawer earlier were missing.

The incident came to light on Sunday after the school headmaster-cum-superintendent Bidyut Kumar Patrick lodged a complaint with Podia police alleging that 108 OMR sheets were missing from the school since Saturday. The superintendent stated that four teachers were present in the office room when the OMR sheets went missing.

SP Jagmohan Meena said the incident happened due to negligence as the observer and other teachers were present when the OMR sheets went missing. “We have detained the four teachers whose names have been mentioned in the FIR and are quizzing them,” Meena said. The Additional SP has been sent to Podia to probe the incident, he added.

Sub-Collector Rameswar Pradhan also rushed to Podia and held discussions with the centre superintendent and school teachers.

Meanwhile, the one-day delay by the centre superintendent in lodging a complaint with police about the missing OMR sheets despite the seriousness of the incident has raised many eyebrows.

While the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) is facing criticism for not being able to stop the question papers of several subjects from going viral on social media platforms, the missing of OMR sheets has brought more embarrassment for the State Government.

