Party hopping continues in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With days remaining for announcement of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, crossing over from one party to the other continued on Sunday. Eminent personalities from Ollywood also joined the ruling BJD.

Popular Ollywood singer Humane Sagar joined BJD in the presence of party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The Titlagarh born singer formally joined the regional party at Naveen Nivas here on Sunday afternoon.

“I am impressed by the personality of Naveen Patnaik as he is a pure-hearted man and the developmental work his Government has done for the State. I will work for the party as a dedicated worker. I decided to join politics to work for the people,” the popular singer said. When asked whether he has any plans to contest the polls, Humane said, “It is upto the authority to decide.”

Besides, more than 60 Congress and BJP leaders from Jaypatna block of Lanjigarh Assembly constituency joined BJD. BJD Lok Sabha member from Cuttack Bhartruhari Mahtab and other senior leaders were present.

Meanwhile, Jagabandhu Bhoi, younger brother of former Congress MP from Bargarh Krupasindhu Bhoi joined BJP on Sunday.

Sources said Bhoi is likely to be fielded by the BJP from the Bargarh Lok Sabha in the upcoming polls. Besides, several other BJD and Congress office-bearers from Bargarh, Cuttack and Puri districts also joined the party.

Similarly, senior BJP leader from Chilika Dilip Kumar Behera joined Congress here along with his supporters. Welcoming Behera to the party, president of OPCC Niranjan Patnaik said they will strengthen the party in Chilika and enable the party to win from the constituency.