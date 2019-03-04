Home States Odisha

Petrol pump allotment to Tito’s kin: STF summons BJP leader 

Tito was arrested by the STF following an encounter on June 30 last year.

Published: 04th March 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police on Saturday summoned BJP leader and State Committee member Bhuban Mohan Jena under Section 160 of Criminal Procedure Code for probe into allotment of a petrol pump in the name of Sayeed Brothers Filing Station in Kendrapara and ad hoc dealership of Company Owned Company Operated Retail Outlet (COCO) in Paradip to the relatives of gangster Usman Ali alias Tito.

Jena has been directed to appear before STF on March 7 in Bhubaneswar. “We will quiz Bhuban Mohan Jena as during investigation, we found that he is well  acquainted with the facts and circumstances regarding allotment of petrol pumps in the name of the relatives of Tito in Kendrapara and Paradip,” said DSP, STF T K Mohanty.

He said the STF had earlier filed a case under Sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt),  411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), 414 (assisting in concealment of stolen  property) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing deliver of  property), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC  against Tito and others. The STF had sealed the petrol pump in  Kendrapara and COCO unit in Paradip.

Meanwhile, Jena said the notice by STF is an attempt to defame him and his party ahead of elections. “I have no links with Tito and his family members. I will appear  before the STF,” he said.

On July 18 last year, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) had sought the help of CBI to probe the allotment of two petrol pumps in the name of  Sayeed Brothers Filing station in Kendrapara and ad hoc dealership of COCO outlet in  Paradip to the  relatives of Tito. The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had also asked IOCL to send a report on allotment of petrol pumps in Kendrapara and Paradip to a person having criminal background in violation of guidelines.

Tito was arrested by the STF following an encounter on June 30 last year. The CBI officials had raided the petrol pump of Tito’s wife in Kendrapara in the presence of the officials of STF. Earlier, the STF had sealed commercial and residential premises of Tito and his associates in Kendrapara,  Pattamundai and Paradip.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp