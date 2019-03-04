Rabi paddy procurement to begin in Odisha from May 1

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to commence procurement of paddy for rabi crop season from May 1. The process will continue for two months. Collectors of 19 districts have been directed to carry out rabi procurement operations smoothly and ensure that genuine farmers are able to sell their MSP in a hassle-free manner.

The decision was taken in the wake of preponing the April 30 deadline for kharif paddy procurement by two months leading to resentment among farmers forcing the Government to continue the process.

Rabi procurement will be done as per the Food and Procurement Policy for Kharif Marketing Season 2018-19 and operational guidelines issued by Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation.

Districts taken up for rabi procurement included Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Balangir, Boudh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Khurda, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Puri, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Sonepur.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Secretary VV Yadav has asked the Collectors of the 19 districts to convene district level procurement committee by April first week and start procurement on May 1 positively.

This year, women SHGs will be involved in paddy procurement operations. If any PACS is found to have committed lapses during kharif procurement will be debarred from the rabi paddy purchase. While online registration of farmers have been started since March 1, the Collectors have been urged to bring more marginal and small farmers to Government procurement framework.