Seventh pay panel salary for ULBs in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced implementation of Seventh Pay Commission for the employees of all the urban local bodies (ULBs) in the State.

The new pay structure will be implemented with retrospective effect from April 1, 2016. However, the ULBs will have to meet the additional expenses from their own revenue.

The State Government had recently increased the dearness allowance (DA) of its employees and pensioners by three per cent which will be implemented from January 1, 2019. The Chief Minister had approved the proposal on February 25.