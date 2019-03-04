Home States Odisha

Seventh pay panel salary for ULBs in Odisha

The new pay structure will be implemented with retrospective effect from April 1, 2016. However, the ULBs will have to meet the additional expenses from their own revenue.

Published: 04th March 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced implementation of Seventh Pay Commission for the employees of all the urban local bodies (ULBs) in the State. 

The new pay structure will be implemented with retrospective effect from April 1, 2016. However, the ULBs will have to meet the additional expenses from their own revenue.

The State Government had recently increased the dearness allowance (DA) of its employees and pensioners by three per cent which will be implemented from January 1, 2019. The Chief Minister had approved the proposal on February 25.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp