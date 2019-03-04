Truck stuck on track, train services hit in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Train services were affected for about two hours after a container truck got stuck on the track between Sambalpur and Hirakud railway stations near Laxmidungri here on Sunday morning. A major mishap was averted as no train was running on the route at the time of the incident.

The driver of the container truck, which was ferrying iron plates from Nagpur to Kolkata on National Highway 6, lost control and turned the vehicle towards the railway track. After breaking the barricade along the highway, the truck got stuck on the railway track. The truck driver, identified as Bahadur Yadav, escaped unhurt.

A railway guard, who was present at the spot, immediately informed the railway headquarters here about the incident. An official of Sambalpur Railway Division said railways staff rushed to the spot and removed the container truck from the track after two hours of struggle.

Two passenger trains, Titilagarh-Howrah Ispat Express and Howrah- Jagdalpur Samaleswari Express, were delayed due to the accident.

While the scheduled departure time of Samaleswari Express from Sambalpur railway station was 8.50 am, the train departed at around 10 am. Similarly, the departure time of Ispat Express from Hirakud railway station was 8 am but the train left the station at around 10 am.

Officer in-Charge of Railway Protection Force (RPF) Post, Sambalpur Prabin Kumar said a case has been registered and the truck seized. The driver of the vehicle has been detained and further investigation is on, he added.