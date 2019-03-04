Home States Odisha

Uncertainty clouds ITI second campus

The proposed second campus of Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Cuttack has fallen into rough weather as the demarcated land at Kulasarichuan in 42 Mauza has been found unsuitable.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The proposed second campus of Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Cuttack has fallen into rough weather as the demarcated land at Kulasarichuan in 42 Mauza has been found unsuitable.
Grappling with an acute shortage of space, the premier skill development institute of the State had been looking forward to the second campus becoming a reality at the earliest.

Established in 1958 at Khapuria to impart Craftsman Training (CT), the institute was subsequently expanded with 20 numbers of different trades under Centre for Theoretical Studies (CTS) pattern. 
While the institution has 2,200 seats, around 5,000-6,000 candidates from different parts of the State apply every year to undergo training here. But the institution even lacks adequate classrooms, hostel and training rooms for these 2,200 students.

Considering the situation, the Directorate of Technical Education and Training (DTET) had proposed the State Government for establishment of the second campus of the ITI. 
After Government approval, the district administration in January 2017 had identified seven acre land at Kulasarichuan in 42 Mauza as a possible site. 

In the first phase, `60 lakh was sanctioned for construction of its boundary wall. 
But the demarcated land is now deemed unsuitable by the ITI authorities as it is situated at a distance of 15 km from Khapuria. 

The ITI officials said there will be difficulties in regular transportation of machinery required for training to the second campus. Besides, there will be problems in availing uninterrupted power supply which is essential for running of an ITI. 

Principal H K Mohanty said, “Steps are on for setting up the second campus at a location closer to the main campus.”

