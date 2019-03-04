Home States Odisha

Jayant Sinha calls for ‘double engine government’ for Odisha's fast growth

On a day’s visit to the State, Sinha said flight operation to Rourkela and Jeypore will be provided soon under Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme.    

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha on Sunday said Odisha has received maximum financial assistance from the Narendra Modi Government, but the State has not achieved desired progress due to non-implementation of the Central welfare schemes. 

Stressing the need to have a ‘double-engine’ government to accelerate the pace of development, Sinha said, “Pace of development is higher when the Centre and a State have same government.”

“Rourkela and Jeypore airstrips are almost ready for providing air connectivity. Alliance Air and a few others have shown interest to provide air services to Rourkela. The two routes have been kept under UDAN bidding. It is out constant endeavour to connect unserved and under-served airports as well as make flying more affordable,” Sinha told reporters here.

Apart from Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda, airports will also be set up in other places of the State. “Construction of Rourkela and Jeypore is almost over. We are trying to complete construction of other airports as early as possible,” he said.

The Union Minister said the Centre is giving a financial assistance of Rs 100 crore to Odisha under UDAN scheme. Assuring more flight services to the State, he said a large number of Central projects are hanging fire due to non-cooperation of the State Government.

“Several developmental projects have been affected in Odisha due to lack of support form the State,” he said.

The Union Minister, who later reviewed the aviation projects of the State with senior officers of Airport Authority here, said the Biju Patnaik International Airport will get a new terminal with an investment of `935 crore. The new terminal will increase the capacity three times and boost flight operation to a great extent. 

Responding to a query, Sinha said the parking fee problem at the airport will be solved by the end of this month. He said private vehicles will be exempted from paying parking fee while commercial vehicles will pay `40 during passenger dropping.

Responding to Sinha’s statements, BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said the Union Minister has raised questions over the federal structure of the country through his ‘double engine’ statement and it is condemnable.

