Workers’ safety ignored in risk-prone industries

Many industries operating in the district have failed to implement the Public Liability Insurance ( PLI) Act, 1991 to provide immediate relief to accident victims employed in hazard-prone workplace.

Published: 04th March 2019 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Despite formation of district crisis management group under the chairmanship of Jagatsinghpur Collector, little has been done to monitor the susceptibility of workers to chemical hazards in industries. 

Sources said the district has 15 major accident-prone industries including Paradip Port Trust, refinery of IOCL, Paradip Phosphate Ltd (PPL), Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO), Essar Steel plant, Goa Carbon factory and Edible oil factory Adani Wilmar Ltd besides several other small ones.

Thousands of workers directly deal with hazardous materials and are exposed to toxic gases in cases of leakage. Though frequent gas leakage incidents occur every year, no steps have been taken to provide safety equipment, insurance coverage, health assistance for health and other benefits to workers.

In July last year, leakage of hydrogen sulphide gas in the IOCL refinery had caused suffocation and nausea among residents of Dhinkia, Trilochanpur, Gandikipur, Bhutmundei, Pipal, Biswali, Pitamberpur, Jagati, Narendrapur and Mangrajpur villages. 

Earlier in February 2018, three labourers of PPL sustained injuries after being exposed to vapours from the Sulphuric Acid plant. In November 2017, four workers were injured due to gas leakage inside the premises of the refinery. 

