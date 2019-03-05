Home States Odisha

3 arrested for assaulting IIC

Three youths were arrested on Monday for assaulting the IIC of Golanthara police station Basanta Sethi.

Published: 05th March 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Three youths were arrested on Monday for assaulting the IIC of Golanthara police station Basanta Sethi.Sadar SDPO J Mohapatra said the IIC was assaulted when he was returning home after duty in his private car on Sunday night. Sethi noticed a group of youths indulging in violent activities near Kanisi on NH-16. When he intervened, the group misbehaved with him. The IIC immediately alerted his staff who apprehended three youths while two others managed to escape from the spot.

According to eyewitnesses present on the spot, the youths were armed with sharp weapons and iron rods to rob passersby. When Sethi was returning home, the group intercepted his chauffeur-driven car and broke the windshield of the vehicle with iron rods. Somehow, the driver go down from the vehicle and escaped from the spot to raise an alarm. Meanwhile, Sethi identified himself as a police officer and this prompted the group to flee.The IIC reportedly returned to Golonthara police station and returned to the spot with his staff to nab the miscreants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp