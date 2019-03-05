3 arrested for assaulting IIC

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Three youths were arrested on Monday for assaulting the IIC of Golanthara police station Basanta Sethi.Sadar SDPO J Mohapatra said the IIC was assaulted when he was returning home after duty in his private car on Sunday night. Sethi noticed a group of youths indulging in violent activities near Kanisi on NH-16. When he intervened, the group misbehaved with him. The IIC immediately alerted his staff who apprehended three youths while two others managed to escape from the spot.

According to eyewitnesses present on the spot, the youths were armed with sharp weapons and iron rods to rob passersby. When Sethi was returning home, the group intercepted his chauffeur-driven car and broke the windshield of the vehicle with iron rods. Somehow, the driver go down from the vehicle and escaped from the spot to raise an alarm. Meanwhile, Sethi identified himself as a police officer and this prompted the group to flee.The IIC reportedly returned to Golonthara police station and returned to the spot with his staff to nab the miscreants.