BJD to take public opinion for election manifesto

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Lok Sabha and Assembly elections only a couple of months away, the ruling BJD has decided to launch a mass contact programme across the State to seek the opinion of common people about the party’s manifesto for the upcoming polls.

The programme, “Ghare Ghare Sankha: Matamata dianti apana, palana karanti Naveen (Conch in every house: your opinion to be executed by Naveen)” will be launched by party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday (March 5), the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik also observed as Panchayati Raj Day.

Announcing this here on Monday, BJD general secretary and spokesperson Arun Kumar Sahu said that the new initiative by the party is aimed at assessing the hopes and aspirations of common people correctly to translate them into reality. BJD’s manifesto will reflect people’s proposals and advice, he said.

Announcing that BJD is committed to implement the manifesto and has always kept its promises, Sahu said opinion of people from the grass-roots level will be taken. Views of people for better implementation of welfare schemes will be taken during the programme, he said and added that new schemes will also be announced as per requirement.

Stating that people have reposed their faith on BJD for the fourth consecutive term, the BJD leader said ‘Ghare Ghare Sankha’ will be launched to widen the base of the party further.

Sahu said the Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD) will implement the programme across the State by involving women. The Chief Minister had written to all State-level office-bearers, MPs, MLAs and senior leaders on Sunday to make “Ghare Ghare Sankha”, a success. President of BMJD Minati Behera, party spokesperson Sasmit Patra and State secretary Bijay Nayak were present.