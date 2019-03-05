BJP hopes for electoral gains in Odisha after former BJD leader B J Panda joins party

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After months of speculation, former Biju Janata Dal MP BJ Panda finally joined the BJP on Monday. Panda, who was suspended by the BJD in 2017 after he called for introspection in the party following BJP’s improved performance in the local body polls, is being seen in the BJP as a prized catch in Odisha ahead of the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections.

Before his induction, Panda, who was elected from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat in Odisha in 2014, said he had held consultations for about nine months before joining the saffron outfit.

BJP sources said Panda had developed cold feet on joining the party after its loss in the Assembly elections in three states, but recent developments firmed up his decision. “He was in two minds. He was apprehensive the BJP would not go all-out against the BJD in Odisha in case numbers are required after the Lok Sabha elections to form a government. His decision to finally join the BJP could be based on his reassessment of the poll outlook,” said a BJP leader.

The BJP is hoping to improve its performance in Odisha which has 21 LS seats. It had won one, while the BJD had bagged 20 seats in 2014. “The BJP will be inducting more formidable leaders in the coming weeks in Odisha. Some of them will be from the BJD ranks,” added the leader.