Cops at wrong end of baton in PS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police was reduced to a mere embarrassment after a group of miscreants went on a rampage at Saheed Nagar Police Station in the State Capital over a road rage around mid-night on Sunday.

Not only did they brutally assault three persons at the police station, the attackers did not spare the policemen on duty and ransacked the premises, smashing television sets and furniture.

The attackers, who outnumbered the personnel stationed at Saheed Nagar Police Station, hit a Sub-Inspector with a brick and hurled a flower pot at the Inspector In Charge. Yet, they managed to get away.

Twenty-four hours since then, only one person was arrested while those who displayed the brazen muscle of political power remain at large. It was not just audacious attack which sent shock-waves in the City, the helplessness of police was sickening to say the least. All Commissioner of Police of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Satyajit Mohanty had to say: “Such an incident is not acceptable at all. Strong action would be initiated against those involved basing on CCTV camera footage.”

It all started when two groups had a face-off near VSS Nagar on Sunday evening over a road rage involving a car and bike.

The three on the bike chased the four-wheeler and intercepted its driver at VSS Nagar. There was a heated exchange between them when one Prakash Tripathy, who identified himself as BJD youth leader, came to the scene with some associates.

A PCR vehicle reached the spot and sent the three on the bike to a hospital while Tripathy and his associates went to the police station and lodged a complaint against them.However, when the PCR van came from the hospital with the three injured, Tripathy and his associates dragged them out of the vehicle and went on an assault-spree. The cops rushed to their rescue but were outnumbered. SI Abhay Kumar Rout was hit with a brick, while IIC Biranchi Pati escaped a flower pot hurled at him. The group ran amok inside the police station.

Police have registered three cases, including one basing on the complaint of the SI. “I have named Tripathy, his nine associates and 25 others in the complaint,” Rout told the Express. Police Commissioner Mohanty said police have identified the miscreants basing on CCTV footage and action would be taken.

After all the outrage, police arrested one of the persons, who was on the motorcycle and produced him before a court here on Monday evening.