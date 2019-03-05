Home States Odisha

Distillery pollution goes unchecked in Umuri

The villagers, for years, have been raising their voice against unrestricted pollution caused by the distillery.

Published: 05th March 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: WITH the district administration and Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) allegedly turning a blind eye to pollution caused by the distillery at Umuri, locals have now decided to take up the matter directly with the State Government.

The people of villages under Umuri, Ekamba, Dhanpur, Randapali and Ambaguda panchayats in the vicinity of the distillery are all set to launch a signature campaign to register their grievances and submit it to the Government.

The villagers, for years, have been raising their voice against unrestricted pollution caused by the distillery. They allege that the noxious gases and effluents discharged by the industrial unit is putting the health and lives of people at risk in the region. Thousands of litres of liquor is being produced every day. The OSPCB had issued a show cause to the distillery in 2017 but no corrective measures have been taken so far. While the stench from the distillery is unbearable for people in the region, the untreated industrial effluent has been entering water bodies in the area. Locals said under its impact, fertility of farm lands located close to the distillery has also come down.

Sources in the administration said as OSPCB officials are not inspecting the distillery, it is brazenly violating pollution norms. However, Regional Officer of OSPCB, Rayagada, P Kar said the distillery is being checked at regular intervals.“The stench is a result of distilling molasses. We will soon conduct another inspection at the distillery to check pollution,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp