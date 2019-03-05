Home States Odisha

Internal politics clouds BJD candidate selection

The ruling party, which had stormed the Congress bastion and held its since 2009, is facing an unenviable problem of plenty that could well spoil its chances in 2019.

By Satyopriyo Das
Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: INTERNAL politics and keen tussle among aspirants has queered BJD’s ticket selection process for Nabarangpur Assembly seat.

The ruling party, which had stormed the Congress bastion and held its since 2009, is facing an unenviable problem of plenty that could well spoil its chances in 2019. The situation is being attributed to the mishandling of affairs by the leaders entrusted with the responsibility of managing the district. Many of the leaders are also pointing fingers at the party observer for the district Sanjay Dasburma.

According to party insiders, sitting MLA Manohar Randhari will in most certainty be shifted to the Dabugam seat and a new face will be fielded. Among the frontrunners is  Manjula Majhi, former chairperson of Nabarangpur Zilla Parishad (ZP) and currently the vice-chairperson of Tribal Development Council, Nabarangpur.

Manjula has left Congress and joined BJD in 2017. She belongs to a martyr freedom fighter’s family and has been active in district politics for the last two decades. She is a strong claimant for the party ticket and recently met the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in this regard.

However, the group of BJD leaders including Dasburma which had facilitated Manjula’s entry into BJD, has now brought Sadasiva Pradhani, a former employee of NALCO, into the party fold. It has also started projecting Sadasiva’s candidature for the Assembly seat complicating the scenario. Sadasiva, on his part, is meeting local BJD leaders to garner support. However,  a strong section among the local party unit and workers are vocal in their opposition to Sadasiva.

Zilla Parishad member Vedbyasha Bhotra is also an aspirant for the party ticket from the seat. He told mediapersons on Friday that he met the party supremo on February 23 and submitted his application for party ticket. He said if Randhari is not given ticket then the party should consider his candidature.

Expressing displeasure over the induction of Sadasiva, Vedabyash warned if the new entrant is given ticket then BJD will face difficulty in retaining the seat. In the same press meet, block BJD youth leader Domu Harijan said Sadasiva is unknown to party workers and has no connect with voters.

BJD district general secretary Rabi Patnaik said there is rumour doing rounds within  the party that Randhari will contest from Dabugam. “If this happens then the party should give ticket to Vedabyasha who has been working for the party since  long” he said.

He alleged that Sadasiva is being projected without consulting any of the local party leaders and this is not acceptable to party workers in  Nabarangpur Assembly constituency. “We strongly oppose any such move. This  will put the ruling party in a very difficult situation,” he cautioned.

