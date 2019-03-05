Home States Odisha

Jay Panda takes saffron plunge

Panda’s political future remained uncertain after his suspension from the BJD in January following a bitter feud with Chief Minister and president of the regional party Naveen Patnaik.

Published: 05th March 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president Amit Shah welcomes Baijayant Panda at party office in New Delhi on Monday | naveen kumar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ending the speculation of several months, senior leader and former MP Baijayant Panda joined BJP in New Delhi on Monday in presence of State leaders including Union Ministers Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan.

“It is no secret that I admire Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the direction in which he has taken the country and also national BJP president Amit Shah’s leadership which made BJP not only the largest party in the country but in the world,” Panda said after joining the saffron party.

Panda’s political future remained uncertain after his suspension from the BJD in January following a bitter feud with Chief Minister and president of the regional party Naveen Patnaik. After resigning from the BJD on May 28, Panda was weighing the option of joining one of the two national parties - BJP or Congress - or floating a new political outfit to take on the ruling BJD.

Though Panda had never publicly stated his keenness on joining the BJP, speculations were rife for the last couple of months about his taking a plunge into the saffron party. In the last nine months after resigning from the Lok Sabha membership, Panda had been maintaining that he is in consultation with people to decide his future course of action.

However, his single point agenda during the public consultation was to attack the BJD and its leadership on poor governance and deteriorating law and order.

A visible face in the Lutyens Delhi, an articulate ‘Jay’ Panda drew the wrath of the BJD chief for his apparent closeness to the ruling NDA and lavishing praises on the programmes and policies of Narendra Modi Government at the Centre.

Claiming to be a founder member of the BJD, Panda started his political career with nomination to Rajya Sabha twice by the regional party from 2000 to 2009. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kendrapara in 2009 and 2014.

Welcoming Panda, Pradhan said his inclusion in the BJP will strengthen the party which is fast emerging as an alternative to the ruling BJD. Shah later greeted Panda in the party office.  State BJP president Basant Panda, leader of the BJP legislature party KV Singhdeo and party’s national general secretary in-charge of Odisha Arun Singh were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp