Make  KALIA beneficiary list public: BJP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the State Government is gearing up for rolling out the second phase assistance to farmers under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme from April 1, the BJP asked the government to upload the names of the beneficiaries in public domain.

The State Government has announced to extend KALIA assistance to 57 lakh farmers who are covered under life insurance and personal accident of `2 lakh each. Though the government claimed to have provided financial assistance to over 32.18 lakh, the beneficiary list in not foolproof as several beneficiaries have received the benefit many times while some of them are left in lurch.

Claiming that the names of several beneficiaries in Ganjam district have been repeated multiple times, state general secretary of BJP Kishan Morcha Surath Biswal said similar discrepancies have been reported from Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Khurda, Kendrapara and Jajpur districts.

If the State Government has the complete list of beneficiaries, it should not take so much time to share it with the Centre for implementation of the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, he said.

Though the State Government claimed to have submitted a list of 12.45 lakh beneficiaries to the Centre, Biswal said the Ministry of Agriculture said it had received the names of only 9.42 lakh farmers.

Since the State Government does not have details of the beneficiaries, it is unable to provide the total list of beneficiaries. Biswal urged the Government to make the beneficiaries list public so that objections will be raised in case of names of fake farmers entering the list. The BJP leader further questioned the State Government about the veracity of the landless beneficiaries when there is no official data on them.

Meanwhile, the State Government claims to have transferred financial assistance to more than 12.45 lakh small and marginal farmers in the first phase and other 14 lakh farm families in the second phase. Over 3.5 lakh landless agricultural labourers have been benefited under the scheme.