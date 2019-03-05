Marriage kits for women if voted to power: Cong

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: IN a bid to woo women voters who constitute half of the electorate, Congress on Monday announced that it will distribute marriage kits if the party comes to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Announcing this, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik said that the kit will provide monetary assistance and other benefits to women. Patnaik, however, said details about the new scheme will be available in the Congress manifesto to be released by the party.

Stating that it is the responsibility of Congress to look after security of women and improve quality of education, the OPCC president said the party, if voted to power, will focus on improving the lives of farmers, creating jobs for youths, providing accessible health care for all, safety of women and providing clean water to every household.

Patnaik announced that all contractual constables and lecturers will be made permanent if the Congress came to power. “This is a guarantee of Congress, not an election promise,” he said.In a series of tweets, Patnaik said the Congress government in Odisha will be focused and committed to provide jobs to youths, social and economic benefits to farmers and equal respect and opportunities to women, dalits and tribals.

“Smiles will return on the faces of our farmers when Congress forms government in Odisha,” he said.

In bid to return to power after 19 years, Congress has decided to go for seat adjustment with like- minded parties. While final round of talks between Congress and CPI have already been completed, negotiations with CPM and JMM are yet to reach final stages. Final rounds of talks with CPM and JMM are scheduled tomorrow. The State Election Committee of Congress will meet on March 6 to finalise seat adjustment with potential allies and select candidates for the Lok Sabha as well as Assembly to be held simultaneously in Odisha.

Sources said Congress has agreed to leave Bhubaneswar, Aska and Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seats for CPM, CPI and JMM respectively while negotiations for Assembly seats are yet to be over.