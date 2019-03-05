Home States Odisha

Not an inch of rail line in Odisha to be given to AP: Manoj Sinha

Sinha inaugurated a foot over-bridge and escalator at Berhampur railway station, passenger amenities at Talcher railway station and laid foundation stone for an escalator at Bhubaneswar.

Union Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurating projects in Bhubaneswar on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid hue and cry over bifurcation of Waltair division of East Coast Railway (ECoR), Minister of State (MoS) for Railways Manoj Sinha on Monday said not a single inch of railway line from Odisha’s share will be given to Andhra Pradesh.

“After the bifurcation, Odisha’s share of 585 km railway lines in Waltair division will remain intact. We will add another 363 km railway lines to it to create new Rayagada division for development of the backward region in the State,” Sinha said. “Not a single inch of railway line in Odisha falling under the Waltair division will be separated from the state in this process,” said the Union Minister after launching and laying foundation stones for a number of projects through video conferencing from the railway auditorium here.

He, however, remained silent on Odisha’s demand for inclusion of Rourkela and Jharsuguda in ECoR zone. Sinha inaugurated a foot over-bridge and escalator at Berhampur railway station, passenger amenities at Talcher railway station and laid foundation stone for an escalator at Bhubaneswar railway station.

He also announced extension of services of a number of trains including Hazrat Nizamuddin-Raigarh Gondwana Express to Sambalpur via Jharsuguda road, Sambalpur-Howrah Express to run three days a week instead of one day while Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express via Angul will have stoppage at Dhenkanal; Purulia-Villupuram Express at Jaleswar and Howrah-SSPN Express and Haldia-Chennai Express at Balasore.

Sinha alleged that despite having enough funds, progress of some of the major projects in Odisha, particularly Khurda-Balangir rail line work, has slowed down due to delay in land acquisition process by the State Government. “The Centre has given Rs 27,000 crore to Odisha for development of railway sector. While the Railways  is carrying out the work in full swing, some projects are moving at a slow pace due to delay in land acquisition by the State Government,” Sinha said while urging the Government to speed up land acquisition to help Railways expedite its work.

Prior to Sinha’s arrival, ruling BJD activists led by Sanjay Dasburma staged a sit-in in front of the Railway auditorium opposing the bifurcation of Waltair division and threatened to stage an economic blockade if the proposal is not scrapped.

Union Minister for Petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan, who also inaugurated various projects at the event, threw a challenge at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for an open debate on development works in Odisha’s railway sector carried out by BJP government and other governments at Centre in the last 70 years.

East Coast Railway Manoj Sinha

