Not enough beds for patients

The Health Department had upgraded the Jeypore Sub-Divisional Hospital to DHH three months back and hospital was shifted to a new building in Phulbad area.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Jeypore lacks adequate number of beds to cater to the increasing number of patients.

The Health Department had upgraded the Jeypore Sub-Divisional Hospital to DHH three months back and hospital was shifted to a new building in Phulbad area. Although the DHH was supposed to get 200 beds as per the District Hospital norms of Indian Public Health Standards, it is managing with 118 beds currently.

Every day, around 500 patients visit the hospital and an average of 70 patients take admission into the indoor facility. The DHH caters to patients from Jeypore, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri. In the absence of adequate number of beds, patients are either advised to adjust in the hospital verandah or leave after taking necessary medicines. Sometimes, patients are referred to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput. The DHH Superintendent Kali Prasad Behera said the Health Department has been apprised of the problem. “We are trying to manage the situation now and more beds will be added to the hospital soon,” he said.

Intelligentisia has appealed the health administration to open the indoor facility in the Jeypore urban PHC  in the wake of shortage of beds in the DHH.

