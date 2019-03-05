Panda’s entry into BJP evokes mixed reactions in K’para

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The joining of former Kendrapara MP of BJD Baijayant Panda in BJP on Monday evoked mixed reactions in his Parliamentary constituency.Kalpana Mallick, a social worker of Kendrapara town, said Panda took the right decision to join BJP as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity has soared in the country after the air strikes by Indian Air Force on terror camps in Pakistan.

“Panda has carried out many development works in the constituency with MPLAD funds. To provide drinking water in rural areas, he built 57 tanks each having a capacity of one lakh litre. He has also built 23 mini-stadiums in the area,” said Tapan Sahoo, a retired school teacher.

Another local Amarbara Biswal said Panda has added more colour to the dull political scene of the coastal district by joining BJP. “His presence will provide a much-needed boost to BJP workers of the district who were drifting rudderless after senior leader Bijay Mohapatra left the party four months back,” Biswal said.

President of district unit of BJP Durodhan Sahoo said the troubles for BJD in the State will increase as Panda has joined BJP. “The district BJP will now make distress sale of paddy, non-repair of river and saline embankments, 12 incomplete bridge projects, large-scale corruption and non-availability of drinking water its major poll planks to corner the ruling BJD in the upcoming elections,” he said.

Another senior BJP leader Baidyanath Chatterjee said the district unit of the saffron party had received a jolt after the departure of Mohapatra. But now, BJP supporters are jubilant and the party will be strengthened in Kendrapara after Panda’s inclusion, he claimed.

On the other hand, president of Kendrapara Town BJD committee Srikanta Panda said the former MP has no base in the district. “People of Kendrapara elected him twice as a BJD candidate. The voters will not vote for any BJP candidate. In the last Parliamentary elections, the BJP candidate lost his deposit and Panda will also taste heavy defeat in the upcoming polls,” he said.

Since Panda was hobnobbing with BJP, BJD president Naveen Patnaik suspended him from the party in January last year, Panda added. Later in June last year, Panda resigned from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat after being suspended from BJD.

The 55-year-old leader was also a Rajya Sabha Member of BJD from 2000 to 2006 and again from 2006 to 2009. He was then elected to Lok Sabha from Kendrapara Parliamentary constituency twice as a BJD candidate in 2009 and 2014.