Pradhan to open academic block of inoperative medical college

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Even though the State Government is yet to give its clearance to Mahanadi Institute of Medical Science and Research (MISCR), Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is slated to dedicate its academic block to the nation on Tuesday.

Sources in Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) said Pradhan will also attend the ground breaking ceremony of a cancer unit in the medical college and hospital (MCH) which is yet to be made operational. The hospital was built at a cost of `492 crore by MCL a year back. However, it is yet to become operational due to a dispute been MCL and the State Government over its management.

The MCH has not been given the go ahead by the State Government though MCL had applied for the same a year back. As per norms, the State is required to recommend the Centre for permission to start the medical college.

The foundation stone of MISCR was laid in September, 2015 by Chief Minister Naveen Patanaik and two Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Pradhan. It was envisaged along with three other MCHs in other parts of the State. While the other MCHs have started operating, the one at Talcher is yet to function.