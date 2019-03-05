Home States Odisha

Odisha blamed for depriving fishermen of Central benefits

Union Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha on Monday blamed the State Government for not furnishing the list of beneficiaries of Kisan Samman scheme from Odisha to the Centre.

Published: 05th March 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI: Union Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha on Monday blamed the State Government for not furnishing the list of beneficiaries of Kisan Samman scheme from Odisha to the Centre.Addressing a gathering of fishermen at Pentakota, Sinha informed that the Centre has already released financial assistance of `2,000 in the first phase of the scheme through bank transfer to eligible fishermen across the country.

A new department would soon be established in the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare to address the concerns of fishermen. The new department would provide modern equipment and training to fishermen, said Sinha.He said the Kisan card being provided to fishermen would enable them to avail financial assistance and loans up to `2 lakh from banks.

The Union Minister attributed Odisha’s slow growth rate to the Naveen Patnaik Government which despite getting huge Central funds has failed to deliver benefits to the people.Sinha said a ‘double engine’ system is needed to push the growth trajectory of the State. “BJP at the Centre and in State would help Odisha grow at a much faster pace,” he said.

Replying to a question on demand of local residents for a  railway over bridge over Matiapada level crossing, the Union Minister said the required funds would be released by the Centre but it is up to the State Government to allocate land for the purpose.He said after BJP comes to power in Odisha, the railway over bridge would be built on a priority basis.

