Stray dog menace haunts Silk City residents

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Stray dog menace has made life miserable for the people of Silk City.While on an average, 10 dog bite cases are reported at MKCG Medical College and Hospital and other city hospitals everyday, around one dozen people sustain injuries due to fall from cycles or two-wheelers.

As per the Health wing of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), the number of stray dogs in the city is around 22,000. An Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, announced in 2010, is yet to gather steam due to which the number of stray dogs has been going up in the city.

Nearly eight years after the launch of the programme, not a single dog has been sterilised by BeMC or the Veterinary office. In absence of measures to check their population, packs of dogs are found in crowded places including Government office premises including Ganjam district judge court, market areas and residential colonies. The mushrooming of fast food centres has added to the problem as the dogs can be seen feasting on the waste dumped by the food joints along the roads.

Under these circumstances, checking the canine population has emerged as a major challenge for the administration which has been repeatedly asking the civic body to implement the ABC programme to check the menace.

Sources in the administration said, soon after the announcement of ABC programme, five staff were selected and a Jemadar of BeMC trained in catching dogs in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The civic body had procured a dog catching vehicle and constructed a kennel house with 14 rooms and an operation theatre on the campus of district veterinary office here in 2014. But the facility remains unutilised.

As per the programme, around 100 dogs should be sterilised in a month. The dogs are to be kept in kennel for a week before being released. Additional Health Officer of BeMC, Dr E Ranjit Kumar Patra said all infrastructure required for execution of ABC is ready but absence of Veterinary doctor has hampered the assignment.

After repeated reminders to the chief district veterinary officer for deputing a doctor, Dr Patra sent a letter to the district Collector seeking his intervention in this regard. “There are complaints from several quarters regarding traffic and sanitation hazards triggered by the rise in canine population, he said.

Dr Patra, however, said steps to catch stray dogs have been initiated since last month and on an average, 15 dogs per day are caught and released about 10 to 15 km away from the city. However the dogs return to the city after some days.