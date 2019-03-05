Home States Odisha

Why tribals in Odisha still 'brand' infants with hot nails in 2019

The practice of branding is rampant in rural and even sub-urban pockets of the tribal-dominated district

Published: 05th March 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The tribal women of Sundargarh in Odisha might be opting for institutional delivery more often than before but the superstitious practice of curing ailing children by branding them with hot iron nails or bangles is still deeply ingrained in the tribal culture.

Last week, a newborn girl suffering from fits was branded 10 times by her grandfather who suspected that the baby was possessed. Born on February 24, she was admitted to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) four days later and continues to be under treatment there. The incident took place in Tumran village under Lathikata block.

On February 26, a five-month-old girl of Koida block was branded by her parents who hoped that it would cure her pneumonia.

These are not isolated cases. The practice of branding is rampant in rural and even sub-urban pockets of the tribal-dominated district. Health officials said illiterate and ignorant tribal families still have strong faith in traditional healers when it comes to treatment of their children. SNUC head of RGH, Dr PK Patra said the hospital receives at least 10 cases of children being branded with hot iron in a month. The practice had claimed the life of a two-month-old child in Deogaon slum here in 2016.

"Tribals, who have more faith in quacks than medical practitioners, end up treating their little ones with traditional methods at the cost of the child’s life. Only long term awareness campaigns can correct this situation," he said.

Sundargarh Zilla Parishad President Emma Ekka said branding as a traditional healing practice is intrinsically ingrained in the tribal eco-system and illiterate non-tribals are also infected by it. It is believed that a traditional healer protects a child from evil eyes by branding him or her. Health officials in the district should start an awareness campaign in the wake of recurring reports of the practice of children being branded with nails or bangles, Ekka added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rourkela Government Hospital superstition tribal women of Sundargarh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp