Bihar girl regains memory after 3 years

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: A 16-year-old mentally-challenged girl, who was found roaming on the streets of Ralegada village under Pottangi police limits three years back, regained her memory recently and said that she belongs to Bhojpur district in Bihar.

The girl, Rubby, was rescued by Pottangi police and handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) as she did not speak to anyone. She was then lodged in a shelter home run by Missionaries of Charity in Koraput. CWC Chairperson Gayatri Devi said although Rubby was under treatment, she did not interact with anyone.

On February 1, she suddenly started speaking to the sisters of Missionaries of Charity and told them that she was from Koura village under Jagdishpur police limits of Bhojpur. The sisters then informed the CWC officials.

Police and CWC officials reported the matter to the Bhojpur CWC, who managed to trace her parents. When Koraput CWC officials showed her the pictures of her parents, she recognised them.Rubby said she was married off at the age of 12 and after the birth of her son, she was frequently tortured and harassed by her mother-in-law. She was mentally disturbed and left her house. Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty said he will contact the Bhojpur District Magistrate for shifting Rubby to her native place.